https://pjmedia.com/columns/rick-moran/2020/07/24/should-the-u-s-be-worried-about-ufos-buzzing-our-military-bases-n689594

Eric W. Davis, an astrophysicist who worked as a subcontractor and then a consultant for the Pentagon UFO program since 2007, said that, in some cases, examination of the materials had so far failed to determine their source and led him to conclude, “We couldn’t make it ourselves.” The constraints on discussing classified programs — and the ambiguity of information cited in unclassified slides from the briefings — have put officials who have studied UFOs in the position of stating their views without presenting any hard evidence. Davis, who now works for Aerospace Corp., a defense contractor, said he gave a classified briefing to a Defense Department agency as recently as March about retrievals from “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”

Huh? “Retrievals from off-world vehicles not made on this earth”? Is he saying we have, like, actual materials of alien origin or even a vehicle in our possession?

The materials are probably enough like those found on earth that they can’t say definitively they’re of alien origin, but that shouldn’t surprise us. Elements on earth can be found all over the universe. It stands to reason that any machines of alien manufacture would possess metals that are also found here.

So why the big secret? Why doesn’t the Pentagon call in leading experts in every scientific field, examine the evidence, and give us the definitive word on whether or not we’re alone in the universe?

They probably already know. What they don’t know is why sightings of UFOs happen with great regularity over military bases, missile silos, and aircraft carriers. We know they’re real. We can see them on radar. We get visual confirmation from experienced pilots whose lives depends on identifying objects as friend or foe.

The Pentagon as a matter of policy sees the aircraft as a threat. That’s their job. Treating them as friends and welcoming them with open arms would be suicidal. And while the visitors have made no overtly threatening moves, their presence is unwelcome and unwanted.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Pentagon knows more about these encounters than they’re saying. No sense in letting other countries know what we know. And we certainly don’t want to advertise the apparent vulnerability of our military assets. That attitude became almost an obsession in 1952 when fleets of UFOs suddenly appeared in the skies over Washington, D.C. The military was more concerned with covering up our vulnerabilities than in pursuing what the UFOs were.

So while the Pentagon has been more forthcoming in recent years about confirming that UFOs exist, they are still reluctant to give us much information, despite studying these aircraft for decades. They must have developed some kind of flight profile of the vehicles and know a lot about their flight characteristics — speed, altitude, maneuverability. They can estimate power output, although its power source is probably still a mystery.

It’s what they don’t know about these aircraft that worries them. And that includes what their intent is in flying over our military assets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

