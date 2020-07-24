https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/huge-president-trump-schools-not-reopen-funding-go-parents-video/

Most US schools have been closed since March due to the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Democrats want to keep the schools closed.

They say its because of coronavirus.

But it’s only because of politics.

So far this year, via the CDC— since February, there have been 226 deaths of children and young adults under age 24 in the United States caused by coronavirus or possibly linked to coronavirus. The last full flu season from 2018-2019, via the CDC, saw 477 deaths of children and young adults under age 17 in the United States from the seasonal flu.

That means nearly twice as many children died from the seasonal flu last year as from the China Coronavirus this year.

The media won’t tell you this.

The COVID-19 is LESS DANGEROUS to children than a typical influenza!

CDC equates covid19 & flu, 5/1/20: covid19 hospitalization rates are “similar to” those in >65 yo’s during “recent high severity influenza seasons” & for children (0-17) “much lower than flu hosp rates during recent influenza seasons” (h/t @ElonBachman) https://t.co/8sAdxRPlK6 pic.twitter.com/G2RGnNCZU6 — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 2, 2020

And yet CDC officials are still scaring Americans over the reopening of schools this fall!

We need better “experts” in this country today.

On Thursday President Trump told reporters that if schools do not reopen this fall the federal funding should go to the parents who have to adjust their lives to tend to their children at home.

Of course, Trump is right.

President Trump: “If schools do not reopen the funding should go to parents to send their child to public, private, religious or home school of their choice. The key word being ‘choice.’”

Trump just said “if schools do not reopen the funding should go to parents.” pic.twitter.com/DQPpoMF8bK — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 23, 2020

Watch the Teachers Unions lose their minds!

Several school districts across the US are already planning on remaining closed this fall.

