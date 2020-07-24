https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/illegal-immigrant-obama-dreamer-accused-killing-three-pro-police-motorcycle-club-members-drunk-driving-crash/

Pelosi’s angel.

Three members of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle club were killed and nine others injured in a crash with an illegal immigrant drunk driver in West Texas.

Ivan Robles Navejas is accused of killing the three men and injuring 9 others in the crash.



The victims were identified as Joseph Paglia, Retired Officer with the Niles City Police Dept.; Jerry Wayne Harbour, former Eastern Airline Pilot; Michael White, U.S. Army (retired).

According to The Hill Community Journal: The Thin Blue Line LE MC is described as a “law enforcement motorcycle club, whose members are active duty, retired or reserve law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies and jurisdictions, along with our civilian friends who support us in our profession. Together, we share the love of American-made motorcycles, the wind in our faces and the brotherhood of like-minded motorcyclists. As a fraternal organization, we strive to support one another, law enforcement professionals and our community. Our colors clearly identify our affiliation with law enforcement and we are bound by our oath of office and law enforcement ‘code of ethics.’ Our members reflect a positive image for our profession and our club.”

Navejas was drunk by noon on Saturday when the crash took place.

The Washington Times reported:

An illegal immigrant who stands accused of killing three motorcyclists in a drunken-driving crash last week in Texas was once a “Dreamer,” approved for the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty in 2013, and protected from removal in 2016 despite another drunken-driving arrest. Ivan Robles Navejas, 28, won DACA status in 2013, about the same time he was charged with resisting arrest, but his status lapsed two years later, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In 2016, he was charged with DUI and appeared on ICE’s radar, but the agency didn’t pursue deportation because the Obama administration didn’t consider drunken driving an offense serious enough to trigger deportation.

