https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-texas-moving-california

Joe Rogan, host of one of the most popular podcasts on the planet, said that he decided to move from Los Angeles, California, to Texas because he wanted “a little bit more freedom.”

Rogen explained further the decisions behind his move during his podcast conversation with guest Joe De Sena, the CEO and founder of Spartan and the Death Race.

“I’m outta here,” said Rogan when De Sana asked him about moving. “I’m gonna go to Texas.”

“I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places, and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom,” he explained.

“Also I think that um, where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded. And I think, most of the time that’s not a problem. But I think it’s exposing the fact that it’s a real issue, when you look at the number of people that uh, are catching COVID because of this overpopulation issue,” Rogan continued.

“When you look at the traffic, when you look at the economic despair, when you look at the homelessness problem that’s accelerated radically over the last six, seven, ten years, I think there’s too many people here,” he added.

“I think it’s not tenable, I don’t think that it’s manageable. And every mayor does a s**t job of doing it because I don’t think anybody could do a great job of it. I think there’s certain things you’re gonna have to deal with when you have a population of whatever the f**k L.A. is, it’s like twenty million plus people,” Rogan said.

“It’s just too many people,” replied De Sena.

“It’s too many people,” Rogan agreed.

COVID19 concerns

The UFC host and former “Fear Factor” host has hinted previously that he was considering such a move. In May he cited the coronavirus lockdown restrictions imposed by the Democratic leadership as the main reason for his inclination to move to Texas.

“If California continues to be this restrictive, I don’t know if this is a good place to live,” said Rogan. “I might jet. I’m not kidding. I’m not kidding, this is silly. I don’t need to be here.”

According to a report in 2019, nearly 700,000 Californians moved from the Democrat-controlled state in 2018, with more than 86,000 resettling in Texas. Despite those moving out, California’s population grew to 40 million in 2018.

Here’s the video of Rogen’s comments:

[embedded content]

Joe Rogan is Leaving LA for Texas



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

