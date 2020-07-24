https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-arrested-after-kneeling-on-babys-neck-in-post-declaring-blm-now

“She hates seeing photos of child abuse, so she scrolled past it,” reported Castro. “She did not realize it was her grandson, until her daughter told her about it. … She says she doesn’t understand why an adult man would do something like that to a young child.”

As noted by Castro, the photo shows another individual, who has yet to be identified, holding down the child.

“He has no remorse whatsoever,” Sowers said of Jackson.

“I hope they all get what they deserve,” the grandmother added. “That little boy didn’t deserve none of that.”

Sowers confirmed that the child is in good spirits and with his father.

The mother of the child told authorities “that she was unaware of the photo having been taken, or its contents, until she had been informed by other parties while the Sheriff’s Office was enroute to her home to begin the investigation into this incident,” a post from the sheriff’s office detailed.

The statement noted that detectives are continuing to investigate and compiling evidence “related to several other persons who were directly involved.”

“The Investigations Bureau of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has prepared the case against the male subject shown in the photo, Isaiah Jackson, 20, and is awaiting the Office of the County Prosecutor to provide a determination on the scope and breadth of the felony charges that will be supported by that office for presentation in court,” the post concluded.

On July 21, 2020, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a posting on social media displaying a photo of an… Posted by Clark County Sheriff’s Office – Ohio on Thursday, 23 July 2020

