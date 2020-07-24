http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/85Z8AzKGZVo/

Speaking during a presidential news conference this week, Mexican National Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval detailed facts officially known about an “elite group” of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) after new videos about them circulated last Friday.

The releases coincided with the birthday of the cartel’s leader, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. He is now the most wanted drug lord in Mexico and the United States.

The defense chief said the videos are intended to act as a parade of firepower and armor capabilities. This cartel is officially considered the most violent in Mexico.

Sandoval said the elite group was formed in 2019 and is led by Juan Carlos “El 03” González. The Jalisco unit is led by Ricardo “El Doble R” Ruiz Velazco.

Sandoval said that the elite forces mainly operate in Michoacán, Guanajuato, and Zacatecas. These states are some of the hardest rocked by turf violence.

He also believes the CJNG elites are one of a kind nationally. The chief stated security will be bolstered in Guanajuato and other hotspots to avoid “any situation that could have a negative impact” on the general population.

The CJNG has expanded across Mexico at unprecedented speed given its formation in 2010. They are now estimated to have a presence in 24 of the 32 Mexican states.

The CJNG’s turf portfolio gives them a global presence in terms of international trade access points. The cartel can directly import methamphetamine precursors from China at some of the nation’s largest sea ports to better mass-produce product intended for U.S. markets.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

