Though many Democrats believe that former Vice President Joe Biden has the November election in the bag against President Trump, left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore is urging Democrats to not underestimate the president’s “evil genius.”

Speaking with Joy Reid on MSNBC Thursday, Moore, who predicted in 2016 that Trump would beat Hillary Clinton, cautioned Democrats against doing an early victory lap.

“I want to caution everyone, do not underestimate the evil genius that is Donald J. Trump. There are many examples throughout history, whether it’s Henry IV facing the French on St Crispin’s Day. They outnumbered him 4-to-1, and he was supposed to lose, and he didn’t,” said Moore. “Or jump ahead to the 1995 NBA playoffs, the Knicks are ahead with 15 seconds left, way ahead of the Indiana Pacers, and Reggie Miller scores eight points in nine seconds. With 15 seconds left. And that was that.”

Michael Moore warned that Trump could employ several “tricks” to pull ahead in November.

“Listen, Trump has got a number of tricks up his sleeve to suppress the vote, to try to postpone the election, blaming the coronavirus, to any of the number of things where he will try to weasel his way out of this,” he said.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), an emphatic critic of President Trump, also predicted this week that Trump will win come November for a number of reasons.

“There are enormous advantages to being the incumbent, number one,” Romney told HuffPost on Thursday. “Number two, I think [Trump] will tack more towards the middle in his communication than he has so far.”

“And number three, I think the voters that are most animated in opposition to the president tend not to come out to vote ― and that’s young people and the minorities. They’re active in polls, but not necessarily active at actually getting out to the polls,” he added.

Though Michael Moore has intensely advocated against Trump, he has not dismissed the fact that former Vice President Joe Biden is by and large a terrible candidate that inspires no enthusiasm.

“Trump has lost none of his base and they are more rabid than ever. Sleeping on the sidewalk for five nights just to get in to see Trump? THAT is commitment,” he said in an Instagram post last month. “Do not take Trump for granted. Don’t think he can’t win. Don’t get all cocky telling everyone there’s no way he’s winning the White House because, frankly, you sound a lot like yourself four years ago when you told everyone there’s no way this country is going to put a clown in the Oval Office.”

When it comes to Joe Biden , Michael Moore quite candidly admitted that the former VP just cannot generate enthusiasm.

“If you are once again not taking my warnings seriously, then I have a question I want you to answer, and I ask you to answer me honestly: ‘How many people would line up for five days just to hear Joe Biden talk?’ 12? 5? None?” asked Moore. “The candidate who inspires the most people in the swing states to excitedly get to the polls — and ensure that each of them bring 10-20 of their friends & family w/ them on Election Day — all of them highly-motivated, fired-up, & ‘on a mission from God’ — THAT’S who wins the White House.”

