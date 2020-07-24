https://www.theepochtimes.com/missing-mother-her-two-children-found-dead-in-their-vehicle-in-texas-police_3436867.html

A Texas woman and her two young daughters were found dead inside their vehicle near Dallas on Thursday, coming about a day after they were reported missing.

Natalie Chambers was seen last in Forney on Wednesday as she was leaving her home to take her 2-year-old daughter, Elise, and 4-year-old daughter, Izabel, to a play date in Grapevine. They never arrived, said the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our officers responded to the location, checked the area, and actually located the vehicle in the 4300 block of LBJ freeway,” Farmers Branch Police Department Officer Steve Rutherford told local station FOX4. “Upon contacting the occupants of the vehicle, the officers observed there were three occupants inside the vehicle and the tragic discovery was made that all three occupants of the vehicle were deceased.”

Rutherford said it’s not clear how the three died. A nearby worker said they found the SUV where the three were found but did not note anything unusual before that, said officials.

Authorities are waiting on the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to release the causes of death.

Chambers’ sister, Jessica Purcell, released a statement about the matter.

“Natalie was hilarious and charismatic and never met a stranger. She fiercely loved her girls and was an inspirational mother. I always used to tell her I’m glad she did it (motherhood) first so I can steal parenting tips from her. Izabel and Elise were happy and so very smart and witty. Izabel got that her mom’s sassiness and Elise got her humor. They were beautiful and perfect. Our hearts are completely shattered,” the statement said, according to CBS Dallas.

Elissa Brabandt, who knew Chambers, said that she suffered a recent injury but didn’t elaborate.

“I knew she was hurting a lot from that and, you know, she’s overcome a lot of obstacles in her life,” she told FOX4.

