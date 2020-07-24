https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/moderate-wh-reporter-says-safe-streets-children-respecting-police-part-presidents-agenda-bad-thing-say-democrats/

This was very telling for what it didn’t say.

Longtime White House reporter Mark Knoller today took a swipe at White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday.

Knoller said TWICE McEnany ran video on Friday in support of the President’s agenda.

** One video showed violent leftists rioting and attacking police and federal agents in Portland.

** The second video showed children respecting police officers.

So does Mark Knoller think these are bad things?

Does Mark Knoller believe his cohorts on the American left do not support peaceful streets and respectful children?

Again this is very telling.

Twice during her press briefing, McEnany ran videos in support of the president’s agenda: one on urban violence against which Trump wants to send in Federal law enforcement, and another video of little kids cheering local police. Twice, @FoxNews cut away. pic.twitter.com/WlkalUOrOf — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 24, 2020

