Mayor Bill de Blasio

The mask is completely off.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday quoted Karl Marx’s ‘Communist Manifesto’ during a radio interview.

De Blasio previously praised Cuban Communist revolutionary Che Guevara and now he’s quoting the father of Communism.

The NYC Mayor spoke about police reforms and COVID testing during his weekly appearance on WNYC.

De Blasio told WNYC radio host Brian Lerner that “my focus has not been on the business community and the elites” in response to a report that said his antipathy toward private sector interests was slowing NYC’s economic recovery from COVID, “I am tempted to borrow from Karl Marx here.”

De Blasio then quoted from Karl Marx’s infamous “Communist Manifesto.”

“There’s a famous quote that ‘the state is the executive committee of the bourgeois’ and I use it openly to say, ‘No,’” de Blasio said.

“I actually read that as a young person and I said, ‘That’s not the way it’s supposed to be.’”

He added, “The business community matters, we need to work with the business community, we will work with the business community — but the city government represents the people, represents working people, and mayors should not be too cozy with the business community, governors should not be too cozy with the business community.”

