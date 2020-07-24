https://www.dailywire.com/news/outspoken-conservative-professor-columnist-mike-adams-dies-at-55

Adams, who is openly pro-life and pro-free speech, has come under fire from the Left in the past. The most recent campaign against Adams was sparked by his May 29 tweet comparing lockdown measures to slavery. “This evening, I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!” he wrote. Critics claimed the post was racially insensitive. Adams defended the post, however, stressing that it was not about race but about the overreach of the state.

Adams’ last piece contributed to The Daily Wire highlighted one of his primary focuses as a columnist: civil liberties. In the opinion piece, published April 9, Adams condemned what he described as the “blatant viewpoint discrimination” by some state and local officials, particularly in the apparent targeting of churches, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s “stringent overreach” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams earned both fans and enemies over his unflinching, openly conservative perspectives, particularly on the issues of abortion and free speech. As detailed in his biography on Townhall.com, where Adams published opinion pieces for years, Adams and Alliance Defending Freedom won a landmark First Amendment case in 2011 against UNCW that “held that professors publishing columns and giving speeches have the full protection of the First Amendment when discussing matters of public concern.” The ruling allows for professors to include such activities in their official review, tenure, or promotion materials and forbids the university from viewpoint discrimination.

Adams says that when he was first hired by UNCW in 1993, he was an atheist and a Democrat. “A few years later, Adams abandoned his atheism and also became a Republican,” his bio reads. In his first decade at UNCW, Adams won the university’s Faculty Member of the Year award twice. Over the course of his career, Adams published three books addressing academia’s ideological biases and political activism: Welcome to the Ivory Tower of Babel: Confessions of a Conservative College Professor (2004), Feminists Say the Darndest Things: A Politically Incorrect Professor Confronts “Womyn” On Campus (2008), and Letters to a Young Progressive: How to Avoid Wasting Your Life Protesting Things You Don’t Understand (2013).

