(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) The lead pastor of a church in Ontario, Canada, was fired, a month after he came out as transgender to his congregation.

June Joplin revealed her “big, risky truth” during an online sermon on Zoom on June 14.

“I want you to hear me when I tell you that I’m not just supposed to be a pastor. I’m supposed to be a woman,” Joplin told her congregation at Lorne Park Baptist Church in Mississauga, about 17 miles west of Toronto.

