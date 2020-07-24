https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/508958-paw-patrol-clarifies-it-hasnt-been-canceled-after-mcenany-claim

“PAW Patrol,” a cartoon about rescue dogs who protect their community, clarified on Friday that it had not been canceled after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed it had been as a result of “cancel culture.”

“No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled,” the show’s official account tweeted a couple hours after McEnany made the statement during a White House briefing.

The press secretary invoked the Nickelodeon Jr. cartoon that features a police dog, a firefighter dog and a pilot dog as she hailed President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi says Trump decision to roll back fair housing rule is a ‘betrayal of our nation’s founding values’ Trump says he would consider pardons for those implicated in Mueller investigation Fauci says that he and his family have experienced ‘serious threats’ during pandemic MORE‘s commitment to law enforcement in the face of protests against racial injustice and criticism of the use of federal agents to intervene in cities like Portland, Ore.

Trump is “keen on seeing the violence in our streets end,” McEnany said, and has offered financial resources for law enforcement in Chicago to help combat a recent spike in violent crime.

“He’s also appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops,” she continued. “We saw a few weeks ago that ‘PAW Patrol,’ a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show ‘Cops’ was canceled. ‘Live PD’ was canceled. LEGO halted the sales of their LEGO city police station.”

“Cops” and “Live PD” were canceled earlier this year amid nationwide protests against police brutality.

But LEGO still sells its police station on its website, and “PAW Patrol” remains on the air. The show was renewed for an eighth season earlier this year, and a “PAW Patrol” movie is due out in 2021.

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: “Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show ‘Cops’ was canceled. ‘Live PD’ was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego city police station.” pic.twitter.com/UsfwbcXJ5D — The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2020

