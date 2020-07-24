https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Nancy-Pelosi-schools-HEROES-Act/2020/07/24/id/978922

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t want to “take any risks with America’s children” when it comes to reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” the Democrat lawmaker from California called herself a “lioness” protecting her cubs, the students.

“Consider me a lioness, I’m willing to be respectful of everybody’s space, but you come near our cubs, you hurt our cubs, you’re dead,” she told host Andrea Mitchell.

She said she wants children to return to school, but it has to be done safely.

“We want them to be in school,” she said. “They want to be in school with their friends. Their parents want them in school. Their teachers want to teach them in school.”

She said schools need money in order to hire more teachers, add clean ventilation and additional space in order to put virus mitigation measures in place. She said House Democrats have proposed providing schools with resources and funding to do so in the HEROES Act relief bill.

She referenced an incident that happened in the White House cafeteria. After a worker tested positive, the entire cafeteria was shut down and officials conducted testing and contact tracing. She said that needs to happen in schools once they reopen.

Pelosi ripped Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for saying children should take risks like astronauts.

She said schools need to have as much safety “as in the White House cafeteria.”

