Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) described President Donald Trump’s tweet appealing to “Suburban Housewives of America” with a shared a New York Post column headlined “Joe Biden’s disastrous plans for America’s suburbs,” as “bigotry, fearmongering, condescension, and distortion.”

Mitchell said, “The president also in the last day repealed the anti-segregated housing action for the suburbs. He’s being criticized as, frankly, race-baiting, with a pitch to suburban women voters, a cohort he is losing in recent polls. His pitch is to, quote, ‘Suburban Housewives of America,’ does that sound like we’re going back to the 1950s?”

Pelosi said, “It sounds like condescension and disrespect, is what it does, and it also sounds like discrimination and fear baiting. He’s just fearmongering. It’s just a ball of his tricks that he does all the time, bigotry, fearmongering, condescension, and distortion. But you know what? American women are smarter than that. Again, the “housewives” part was interesting. I loved being a housewife when I was a housewife, but I had other things as well, and I had judgment. It’s sort of in the same vein of Mr. Yoho, and I’m proud of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, as a grandmother of two young granddaughters and a mother of four during the course, I’m saying, you go, congresswoman. It’s the same condescension and disrespect.”

The Suburban Housewives of America must read this article. Biden will destroy your neighborhood and your American Dream. I will preserve it, and make it even better! https://t.co/1NzbR57Oe6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2020

