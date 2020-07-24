https://www.dailywire.com/news/photos-fauci-ripped-for-taking-off-mask-at-baseball-game-slams-mischievous-critics-in-response

On Thursday evening, White House Coronavirus Task Force leader Dr. Anthony Fauci, fresh off an InStyle magazine spread, threw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ game in Washington, D.C.

Photos were taken of Dr. Fauci sitting in the stadium while wearing his mask around his chin, laughing and seemingly engaging in conversation with a man sitting to his immediate right, closer than six feet away. His wife, Dr. Christine Grady, was sitting in the seat to his immediate left, also not the recommended six feet away.

The seeming contradiction between Fauci’s mask/social distancing rhetoric and his actions struck a chord online, leading some to criticize the doctor.

“Dumping on Dr. Fauci for his errant first pitch is kinda dumb,” reporter Jeryl Bier said, referencing the doctor’s wild first pitch. “Time and energy would be better spent clarifying his position on mask-wearing.”

“I have been generally supportive of Dr. Fauci, but I think it’s worth asking him about mask usage and how he personally uses one and under what circumstances,” Bier added. “One of these photos is AP (Associated Press), one is USA Today.”

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who’s been critical of the mainstream media coronavirus narrative, mockingly posted, “And there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work! Thanks for the lesson, doc.”

“For the courage to tell the rest of us to wear masks and not attend sporting events, Fauci is honored by not having to wear a mask and getting to attend sporting events,” Jeremy Boreing snarked. “For the courage to tell the rest of us not to burn fossil fuels, [Al Gore] is honored by flying private jets.”

Popular conservative Twitter politico Noam Blum noted of Fauci’s increasing and welcomed celebrity status.

“I’ve noticed that Fauci has become less serious the more effusive love he gets. I think Harvey Dent was slightly off: You either die a hero, or become a big enough celebrity to see yourself become the villain,” he wrote.

“Looks like Dr. Fauci forget to actually use his face mask while watching the Kaepernickers playing baseball,” said conservative host Mark Levin. “I’m sure the media will question him about it. After all, as he says, we’re in this together and everyone needs to obey the the science.”

Nick Adams quoted the doctor telling others to “wear a mask,” captioning the photo of Fauci with his mask down around his chin.

As noted by The Washington Times, Fauci responded Friday, telling Fox News that his critics were acting “mischievous,” and he was merely lowing the mask to drink water.

“I was drinking water trying to rehydrate myself,” he said.

“I wear a mask all the time when I am outside,” Fauci contended. “If people want to make something about that they can, but to me, I think that is mischievous.”

During an interview with MarketWatch on Thursday, Fauci said he was “very pleased to hear” that President Donald Trump was finally taking his mask advice seriously.

“I think he’s made a very good choice,” said the infectious disease expert. “He’s embracing masking, he’s embracing physical distancing, and that’s a very good thing.”

He also directly scolded millennials and young adults who don’t wear a mask or socially distance: “You don’t realize, probably innocently, that you are inadvertently propagating the outbreak. You are becoming part of the problem because, even if you get infected without any symptoms, it is likely that you are going to infect someone else.”

“Sooner or later, a vulnerable person gets infected and gets seriously ill,” he later added. “You should realize that it is your duty and your civic responsibility: You could be hurting someone else. That’s a tough message to get because some young people feel completely invulnerable.”

Earlier this month, American Airlines said they would investigate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee operative snapped a photo of the senator on board with his mask off while holding a cup, which Cruz later confirmed to be coffee.

