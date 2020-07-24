https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/school-virtual-learning/2020/07/24/id/978905

A majority of parents say they are concerned that their kids are falling behind in their education amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday shows that a majority of Americans are against the reopening of schools this fall, even though they are worried about educational gains.

Poll results show:

59% of parents say they are concerned their child is falling behind in their education.

44% of adults with school-age kids say they would send their child back to school.

55% of adults say they are against the reopening of public schools with in-person learning this fall.

79% of Republicans say they would send their kids back to school.

22% of Democrats say they support in-person instruction this fall.

President Donald Trump has pushed for schools to resume in-person learning. On Wednesday, he told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl that he is “comfortable” sending his son and grandchildren back school.

But after the poll was conducted, Trump shifted his stance and said the governors should decide how schools reopen as some states face a rise in coronavirus cases.

The poll was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs’ KnowledgePanel® between July 22-23. It surveyed 543 adults. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

