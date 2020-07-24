https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/president-says-consider-pardons-mueller-targets/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

In a Sean Hannity interview Thursday President Donald Trump said he would weigh pardoning those convicted in the Mueller investigation.

While speaking about how people in the Mueller investigation were treated, Hannity asked the president if he would consider exonerating those indicted.

“Would you consider pardons for the people involved in the last 15 seconds?” Hannity asked the president during the final moments of his interview with Trump.

“Uh I’ve looked at a lot of different people. They’ve been treated extremely unfairly and I think I probably would, yes,” the president told Hannity.

The Mueller investigation didn’t find evidence that Trump campaign members had worked with the Russians to interfere in the 2016 election, according to documents from the probe.

The president recently commuted former special counsel Roger Stone’s prison sentence after a court found that Stone had lied to Congress about conversations related to WikiLeaks, the group that leaked Democratic campaign emails during the 2016 election.

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI concerning phone calls he made with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

FBI documents show that they didn’t believe Flynn had intentionally lied. The Department of Justice dropped the case against Flynn following an internal review. Former personal Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was also sentenced to three years for lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

