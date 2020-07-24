https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/president-trump-says-discussions-elon-musk-tesla-announced-new-truck-plant-will-built-texas/

Earlier this year Elon Musk announced he will move his Tesla plant to Texas or Nevada after the Almeda County California health official closed his plant due to the coronavirus.

Musk did not like the rulings by the “unelected and ignorant Interim Health Officer” from Almeda County.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

On Wednesday Elon Musk stuck to his word and announced his new Tesla truck plant will be located near Austin, Texas.

Last night President Trump told Sean Hannity he urged Elon Musk to build in Texas adding, “I got it done.”

FOX Business reported:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one example of an American entrepreneur who is “getting it done” – in part by planning a new car plant in Texas, President Trump said Thursday. Manufacturing and jobs will be a priority as the president pushes for a second term, Trump said during a phone interview on Fox News’ “Hannity.” “I was with Elon Musk. I said, ‘Elon build a factory in Texas,’” the president told host Sean Hannity. “He just announced today they’re building one of the biggest plants in the world — auto plants for Tesla. And it is going to be in Texas. And you know it’s great. He called me up just a little while ago to say, ‘I got it done.’ “So, meaning he got it done, but I was pushing that job very hard for Elon because we work with him and we do a lot for him. And I said, ‘It’s time,’ and he was great, he’s doing a good job.”

