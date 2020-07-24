https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/president-trumps-approval-rating-better-obamas-time-presidency-black-support-trump-historic/

President Trump’s approval ratings are in.  He is enjoying a 49% approval rating – better than Obama’s at the same respective time period in his Presidency. 

Rasmussen Reports announced their results today:

Not only is President Trump recording an overall 49% approval rating but Blacks and other minorities are on the Trump Train bigly.  Other minorities give President Trump a stunning 57% approval rating while Blacks match the rest of the population at 49%.  

These are terrible news for the Democrats, who bring a horrible candidate to the 2020 Presidential election.  Trump’s approval rating is better than Obama’s at the respective same time in his Presidency:

The Democrats’ policies of killing the economy and destroying cities are not popular to Americans.  Imagine that!

