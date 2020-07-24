https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/professor-fought-years-speech-rights-found-dead/

A university professor who fought repeated battles over free speech in recent years has been found dead in his home. No cause of death for Mike Adams was immediately released.

He had taught for years at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and he was set to retire in just weeks following his most recent fight.

The local News Observer called him “controversial” but his claims all involved speech that clearly is protected by the First Amendment.

The local report revealed deputies with the New Hanover sheriff’s office went to Adams’ home on a wellness check and found him dead.

An investigation is being done.

Adams, 55, was a tenured criminology professor.

He had just reached a $500,000 settlement with the university for that retirement over statements he made on social media critical of government lockdown rules during the coronavirus.

The university confirmed the death, with a statement that said, “It is with sadness that we share the news that the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving Dr. Mike Adams, professor of criminology. Please keep his friends and loved ones in your thoughts.”

In May, Adams said on social media universities shouldn’t be closing down because of COVID-19, but they should close “non-essential majors. Like Women’s Studies.”

About the same time, he said on social media: “This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!”

And he said of those protesting the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police, they are “thugs looking for an opportunity to break the law with impunity.”

The result was several online petitions from critics who demanded his removal, and that eventually led to the university’s decision to allow him to retire and pay him unpaid salary and retirement benefits.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of @MikeSAdams,” said a statement from Young America’s Foundation, “Professor Adams was a beloved freedom fighter and YAF speaker. Our prayers go out to his family.”

The group called him, “A man one could rely upon in trying circumstances and desperate times.”:

Stacey Matthews, a conservative blogger, also said on social media, “This is awful. Simply awful. Professor Mike Adams was a tireless defender of the First Amendment and conservative values. It was recently reported that he was retiring from UNCW, who gave him grief for years for his viewpoints.”

It was not long ago that the school was ordered to pay more than $700,000 in legal fees for Adams, after he won a free speech case against it.

The Wilmington school later reversed course and defended the professor in a separate case over speech.

Originally, Adams sued over discrimination he faced because of his Christian viewpoint. He had been hired, while an atheist, and was promoted.

But some of his views on political and social issues soon reflected his adoption of Christianity in 2000. Subsequently, his advocates said, the university subjected Adams to a campaign of academic persecution, including intrusive investigations, baseless accusations and other actions that culminated in his denial of promotion to full professor, despite an award-winning record of teaching, research and service.

In his case against the university, his attorneys argued that officials denied him a deserved promotion because they disagreed with the content of his nationally syndicated opinion columns that espoused religious and political views contrary to the opinions held by university officials.

Ultimately, the judge granted a request for Adams’ promotion to the rank of full professor, as of 2007, “when the promotion would have taken effect had UNC Wilmington not violated Adams’ First Amendment rights,” according to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

“The court is fully satisfied there was sufficient evidence as a matter of law presented to the jury to find for plaintiff,” the judge said.

The jury found that Adams’ “speech activity” was “a substantial or motivating factor in the defendants’ decision to not promote” him.

The jury also found that the defendants would not have made the same decision “in the absence of plaintiffs’ speech activity.”

At the time, FIRE said: “What makes Adams’ case exceptional, then, is that even without an outright admission of viewpoint-based discrimination by his supervisors, a federal jury (made up of people who, unlike FIRE, are not immersed in the culture of academia) was able to discern that there was something awfully suspicious about the university’s disregard for its own promotion standards and its concerted campaign to diminish Adams’ academic accomplishments. They were able to connect the dots when presented with evidence that university officials ignored established standards and guidelines for promotions and forwarded misinformation about his academic record.”

A later controversy involved his publication of an article critical of a UNCW student who posted online that “y’all are not prepared for what I’m about to do.”

She apparently was referring to her planned attendance at a Donald Trump rally at the time. The Secret Service also paid her a visit.

“Adams was not kind to the student in his article,” FIRE said. “He called her a ‘confused teenager’ who, by describing herself as a ‘queer Muslim social justice warrior,’ was putting on ‘an act designed to fit into as many victim categories as humanly possible.’ It certainly is understandable why the student was offended by Adams’ piece.”

But the school found the statements were Adams’ personal expressions and they are protected by the First Amendment.

