The lawyer for political consultant and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone excoriated House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Friday, accusing him of repeating “a series of baseless falsehoods” about his conviction on federal charges and sentence commutation by President Donald Trump.

Attorney Grant Smith referred to the New York Democrat’s remarks Thursday during an initial hearing on House legislation intended to curb the president’s constitutional authority to grant reprieves and pardons under Article II, Section 2.

“In his prepared statement, Nadler falsely said that President Trump gave Stone a commutation as a favor for Stone not testifying against the President, comparing it to the way the mafia acts,” Smith wrote. “Nadler also falsely stated, ‘In fact, Stone has bragged how he resisted pressure to flip and testify against the president.’”

Smith said Stone has never said he refused to testify against Trump, rather that he would not “bear false witness” against him.

Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into a possible conspiracy between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russian officials to influence the election. The investigation found no such evidence.

Trump commuted his sentence on July 10, days before he was to begin serving a 40-month term, citing Stone’s age, 67, the increased risk he’d face for contracting the novel coronavirus in prison and that he didn’t believe Stone received a fair trial.

Stone has maintained his innocence and requested a commutation from Trump, rather than a pardon, while he appeals for a new trial, claiming the jury forewoman harbored animus toward the president. The trial judged rejected the argument.

Smith also severely criticized Trump’s 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton and Andrew Weissman, who he identified as the “de facto” head of Mueller’s investigation, for also repeating the “left-wing conspiracy theory” that “Stone remained silent regarding known misconduct in return for an act of clemency.”

He noted that “the Mueller investigation found no evidence whatsoever that Roger Stone knew of any misconduct on the President’s part.”

Smith went to note that Stone was pressured to testify against Trump.

He said “an Assistant United States Attorney let it be known that the prosecutors wanted Stone to cooperate with the Muller investigation by providing evidence that he communicated with the Russians to help the Trump campaign win the 2016 election. In return they would have provided Stone with unspecified leniency. Stone would not lie to fit their narrative.”

“Chairman Nadler has no qualms regurgitating the lies that the anti-Trump fake news media continues to spew in an effort to continue his failed attempts to undo the will of the voters in the 2016 election,” Smith concluded.

