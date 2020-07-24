https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-schiff-agents-portland/2020/07/24/id/978921

Rep. Adam Schiff says President Donald Trump is sending federal police officers into U.S. cities to “create chaos so that he can say that he’s a law and order president.”

Trump has already sent federal officers into Portland, Ore., and Washington, D.C., to protect federal buildings from protesters and plans on sending agents into Seattle this weekend ahead of planned protests there.

The president also announced plans this week to send up to 75,000 officers into American cities to quell violent crime despite resistance from local leaders.

Schiff, who has asked Homeland Security for an explanation on use of force by agents in Portland and Washington, D.C., on Friday told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell he didn’t think federal agents needed to be deployed as aggressively as they are.

“What’s more, the people in the region don’t want the presence of these federal troops, these largely unmarked federal troops,” Schiff said.

“They think it’s only going to make it worse, that it’s going to be incendiary. And we’ve seen evidence that people are being grabbed off the street, hustled into unmarked vehicles by people who are not well identified, if they’re identified at all. And this includes people just peacefully protesting. This is the kind of thing you see in repressive regimes around the world, not in the United States.”

Two U.S. federal watchdogs on Thursday launched probes into the use of force by agents in Portland and Washington, D.C., during recent protests against police violence and racism, including a June incident where agents on horseback used tear gas to clear a square near the White House to allow Trump to pose for a photo holding up a Bible near historic St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“It’s being done against the wishes of these local officials by the president of the United States because he feels it’s a good campaign issue for him to run on,” Schiff said.

Trump “is more than willing to create chaos so that he can say that he’s a law and order president. Once again, I think that is looking out for his interests, and it is not looking out for the national interests in any way, shape, or form.”

