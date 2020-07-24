https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/scientists-say-supermassive-black-hole-glitched-inexplicably-turning-off/

(ZERO HEDGE) Supermassive black holes are already recognized as some of the most bizarre objects in the universe. Past their high-energy coronas, inside the event horizons, the known laws of physics seem to shut down.

But recently, astronomers observed something happening to a black hole that seemed impossible even by the object’s own outlandish standards.

About 100 million light-years away, the super hot, ultrabright corona at the center of a supermassive black hole (1ES 1927+654) abruptly disappeared and then reformed, essentially turning the black hole off and then starting up again, as though it had glitched. It is the first time such a phenomenon has ever been documented.

