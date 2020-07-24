https://www.theblaze.com/news/special-ed-teacher-resigns-after-alleged-comment-telling-black-lives-matter-supporter-with-knee-on-crying-toddlers-neck-how-to-kill-child

A special education teacher at a Georgia public high school resigned after allegedly posting a Facebook comment instructing a Black Lives Matter supporter in a viral photo with his knee on a crying toddler’s neck how to kill the child.

What’s the background?

The viral social media photo shows a shirtless, tattooed man kneeling on the neck of a 2-year-old — who appears to be white and in a diaper — along with the caption, “BLM now.” Another individual holds the child’s arms behind the child’s back.

The image apparently is in reference to George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer put a knee on his neck in late May. Video of the incident led to Black Lives Matter protests all across the country, some of which turned into rioting and looting.

According to the Champion, the Facebook account of Brian Papin — a special education teacher at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood — posted a comment on the photo, which read: “Again! You’re doing it wrong! One knee on center of the back one on the neck and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop F*****G around.”

The Champion said the comment led to outrage across social media, including a push to report Papin to the DeKalb County School District.

District officials on Thursday said they’re aware of “the disturbing social media post associated with a district teacher” and are “investigating” the matter, the outlet reported, adding that “DCSD is committed to the safety and well-being of our children, and there is no place for racism in our school district.”

By Friday the district said “the teacher has resigned and is no longer employed with DCSD. Again, there is no place for racism and abuse in our school district,” the Champion added.

It remains unknown what relationship Papin has, if any, with the man in the photo with his knee on the toddler’s neck, WGCL-TV reported.

Anything else?

The Clark County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had a suspect in connection with the photo of the man with his knee on the toddler’s neck, WHIO-TV reported.

Isaiah Jackson, 20, was booked into the Clark County Jail on a probation violation, the station said. The sheriff’s office said the prosecutor’s office will “provide a determination on the scope and breadth of the felony charges” but didn’t indicate what charges might come Jackson’s way, WHIO noted.

Isaiah Jackson Image source: Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators said they contacted the mother of the child and had the toddler transported to a hospital for examination. They said the child did not sustain any injuries from the incident.

“Subsequent interview with the mother revealed that she was unaware of the photo having been taken, or its contents, until she had been informed by other parties,” Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kristopher Shultz said in a release to the media.

