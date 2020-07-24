https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/special-education-teacher-encouraged-black-lives-matter-supporter-kill-white-baby-viral-photo-no-longer-employed-school-district/

Brian Papin, Facebook photo

Brian Papin, a Special Education teacher at Cedar Grove High School in Atlanta, Georgia who encouraged the Black Lives Matter supporter kneeling on a white baby’s neck in a viral photo to “lean into it until death” is no longer employed at the DeKalb County School District.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Brian Papin resigned.

“The teacher is no longer employed with DCSD. Again, there is no place for racism or abuse in our school district.” – DeKalb Schools said on Twitter.

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) administrators were made aware of the disturbing social media posts on July 22, 2020. The teacher is no longer employed with DCSD. Again, there is no place for racism or abuse in our school district. — DeKalb Schools, GA (@DeKalbSchools) July 24, 2020

Here’s the backstory:

TGP’s Cassandra Fairbanks on Wednesday reported on a photograph of a man kneeling on the neck of a white baby while another person holds the diapered child’s arms is stirring up a massive amount of rage on social media.

In the photo, a man named Isaiah Jackson is seen kneeling on the neck of his girlfriend’s two year old son as another person holds down the diaper-clad baby’s feet. The photo was captioned with “Blm now mf.”

The viral photo caught the attention of special ed teacher Brian Papin.

Instead of condemning the horrific act, Papin encouraged more violence toward the innocent baby in a Facebook post.

“Again! Your doing it wrong! One knee on the center of the back one one the neck and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f***ing around!” Papin said in a Facebook comment.



Screenshot courtesy of Nationalist Review

