Liberal mayors in cities around the United States like Chicago and Portland have given over the communities they are charged with serving to terrorists who are endangering residents, Stephen Miller, senior advisor for policy to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax TV.

“It’s a complete abdication of leadership, and its price is paid in the blood of Chicago citizens. [You have] children getting gunned down the streets. You have literally over 2,000 people in Chicago who have been shot since the start of the year,” Miller told Friday’s “The Howie Carr Show.”

Miller also talked about how crime has taken over the streets of Portland, where three Department of Homeland Security officers in Portland had their eyes damaged by protesters who pointed lasers at them. DHS agents were brought into the city to quell more than 50 days of ongoing violence that began during the national unrest sparked from the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody.

“It is unfathomable that this could be happening in an American city. Now, of course, it’s the primary responsibility of police in the community to charge violent crime. That’s why you have police departments. I mean, their numbers are vastly greater than the numbers of federal law enforcement officers per citizen.

Miller added, “You’re basically surrendering citizens to untimely deaths. We in the federal government have a responsibility to ensure that we do everything in our power to enforce at least federal law in that city, so there’s a basic line of defense for citizens because you can’t have a city in the country that has an autonomous zone where the law does not apply. In America, there has to be one, uniform standard of law throughout the whole of the country.”

