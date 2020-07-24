https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/weekend-please-send-us-photos-leftist-mob-violence-rioting-city-going-expose-democrat-destruction-monday/

For weeks now since the death of George Floyd in May Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Marxists and other far left groups with the support of the Democrat Party have been looting, rioting and destroying businesses, homes and public property across America



The mainstream media HAS YET to air this destruction from the weeks of Democrat-endorsed violence.

The American media is hiding this from you.

In June we put together a video of scenes from Chicago, New York City, St. Louis and Minneapolis following a week of leftist violence and destruction.

Via Andrew Marcus

TRENDING: UPDATE: Navy Is Investigating Uniformed Sailor Sarah Dudrey for Busting into Pro-Trump Rally, Harassing Protesters while Screaming “F**k Trump!”

Next Monday we want to post an expose’ of photos from communities across the country that have fallen victim to Democrat party rage and violence.

Please send photos of your boarded-up, busted up, or burnt up community with the time, place and any other information you can include.

[embedded content]

Please send to: [email protected]

We will plan on posting these photos of leftist violence across America on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

