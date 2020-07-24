https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-perez-dnc/2020/07/24/id/978909

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez vowed that the party’s national convention won’t put anybody “in harm’s way,” Politico reports.

After the RNC announced it was canceling part of its celebratory events, the DNC chair shared that their plans for Milwaukee will be executed safely.

“Safety is job [No.] 1 for us and that’s why it’ll be considerably smaller, but it will be no less inspiring, no less exciting,” Perez said during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show.”

“We are anchored in Milwaukee and we will have exciting programming in Milwaukee. The vice president will accept the nomination from Milwaukee,” Perez said.

Perez said the event, which is nearly entirely virtual, will “have a lot less people at it.”

The Democratic Party told delegates not to make the trip to Milwaukee earlier this month. The party already had pushed back the date of the convention to August.

The DNC will allow delegates to vote for the presumptive nominee Joe Biden remotely from satellite “mini conventions.”

Perez said the planned in-person events will go on as scheduled in a smaller venue than originally booked.

He added there is a focus on making the convention “made for TV” and said there is an “exciting” lineup of speakers.

“We announced this months ago because the science was very clear that we could not safely put on a convention with those thousands of people in the arena,” Perez said of the convention’s format.

Perez said the event was planned with help from “two of the world’s most accomplished epidemiologists.”

Anyone attending in person will be subject to “rigorous testing” so “they’re not at risk, nobody else is at risk,” he said.

“We will honor the values of the Democratic Party,” Perez said of the convention. “We will highlight the values of Joe Biden, and one of the values of Joe Biden is humility. Joe Biden doesn’t need the ego gratification of being surrounded by 20,000 people, and that is why we’re doing it in a safe way.”

