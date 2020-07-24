https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/trump-schools-dont-reopen-funding-go-parents/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Most US schools have been closed since March due to the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Democrats want to keep the schools closed.

They say its because of coronavirus.

But it’s only because of politics.

So far this year, via the CDC— since February, there have been 226 deaths of children and young adults under age 24 in the United States caused by coronavirus or possibly linked to coronavirus. The last full flu season from 2018-2019, via the CDC, saw 477 deaths of children and young adults under age 17 in the United States from the seasonal flu.

