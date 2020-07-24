https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pardon/2020/07/24/id/978816

President Donald Trump said he will consider issuing pardons for people caught up in the Russia investigation, which he called a “disgrace.”

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” Thursday night, Trump spoke about the Russia probe that has resulted in multiple convictions of people close to him.

“A lot of things have been learned and what happened is a disgrace. Again, should never ever happen,” Trump said.

When host Sean Hannity asked Trump if he would consider issuing pardons related to the probe, he said, “I’ve looked at a lot of different people. They’ve been treated extremely unfairly, and I think I probably would, yes.”

Trump recently commuted the sentence of Roger Stone, who worked as an adviser on the Trump campaign ahead of the 2016 election, days before Stone was slated to report to prison for witness tampering and lying to investigators.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

