President Donald Trump on Friday said he sometimes has regrets about some posts and re-posts on Twitter as it can get him “into trouble.”

The president told Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy that there are times when he “loves” using Twitter “too much sometimes” because it allows him to bypass mainstream news outlets.

Trump was asked by Portnoy about whether he sends out Twitter posts and then says, “‘Aw man, I wish I didn’t send that one out’?’”

“Often, too often,” Trump told Portnoy. “It used to be in the old days before this, you’d write a letter and you’d say this letter is very big. You put it on your desk and then you go back tomorrow and you say, ‘Oh, I’m glad I didn’t send it,’ right?”

“But we don’t do that with Twitter, right? We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls, ‘Did you really say this?’ I say, ‘What’s wrong with that?’ and you find out a lot of things,” he said.

Trump then said that “it’s the retweets” that get him “into trouble” rather than the original posts he writes himself.

“You see something that looks good and you don’t investigate it and you don’t know what’s on the helmet exactly, right, which is a miniature and you don’t blow it up … I have found that almost always it’s the retweets that get you in trouble,” Trump said.

It comes a few weeks after Twitter began a practice of placing labels on Trump’s posts, saying they violate its policies.

