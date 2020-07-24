https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tesla-elon-musk-texas/2020/07/24/id/978831

President Donald Trump said he helped convince Elon Musk to commit to building a new plant for assembling Tesla electric vehicles in Texas.

Thursday night, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he asked Musk to build a new factory in the Lone Star State.

“I was with Elon Musk. I said, ‘Elon build a factory in Texas.’ He just announced today they’re building one of the biggest plants in the world, auto plants, for Tesla. And it is going to be in Texas,” Trump said.

“And you know, it’s great. He called me up just a little while ago to say, ‘I got it done.’

“So, meaning he got it done, but I was pushing that job very hard for Elon because we work with him and we do a lot for him. And I said, ‘It’s time,’ and he was great, he’s doing a good job.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that Tesla will build a new plant near Austin, Texas, a facility where the Tesla Cybertruck and Semi truck will be assembled. Model 3 and Model Y cars for the eastern half of North America will also be built at the facility.

The plant is expected to create at least 5,000 jobs.

