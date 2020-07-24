https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/unc-wilmington-conservative-professor-mike-adams-found-dead-less-2-months-forced-tenured-position/

Mike Adams, the former tenured professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was found dead on Thursday less than two months after being forced out at UNCW.

Adams was a staunch conservative who contributed articles at Townhall and The Daily Wire.

Mike was a lightning rod to the left who had been after him for years.

Mike recently spoke at a ReOpen North Carolina rally.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: All Yankees and Nationals Players and Coaches Take a Knee Before National Anthem Opening Night

As a side note I spoke to a Congressional subcommittee with Mike Adams on free speech and tech tyranny in 2018.

CNN-MSN reported:

Mike Adams, the former University of North Carolina Wilmington professor who angered the campus community on Twitter, was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Adams was found dead and alone in his home during a welfare check at about 2 p.m., Jerry Brewer, a public information officer with the sheriff’s department, told CNN. The investigation into his death is ongoing, Brewer said. Adams’ death comes less than a month after the university announced that he would retire following campus uproar over his tweets. Adams, a former professor of criminology at UNCW, and author of “Feminists Say the Darndest Things: A Politically Incorrect Professor Confronts ‘Womyn’ on Campus,” was set to retire August 1, Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said in a statement posted on the university’s website. “Over the past several weeks, many of you have inquired about the status of a UNCW faculty member, Dr. Mike Adams, in light of the public attention generated by comments he made on his personal social media channels,” Sartarelli said. “We can now share the update that after a discussion with Chancellor Sartarelli, Dr. Adams has decided to retire from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020.”

Adams was pushed out of his tenured position after 57,000 signed a petition accusing him of racist tweets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]