https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/universal-halloween-horror-night-2020/2020/07/24/id/978880

Universal’s theme parks in Orlando and Hollywood have canceled their popular Halloween Horror Nights for 2020 due to the coronavirus.

The announcement came on the Halloween Horror Nights’ Twitter account on Friday.

“Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year,” the statement reads.

Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place. Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too, But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” the statement reads.

According to a story posted by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Orlando event was scheduled to operate on select nights from Sept. 10-Nov. 1. The after-hours event was held for nearly three decades at the Florida theme park.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

