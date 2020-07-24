https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-admits-often-regrets-tweets

For his entire first term, President Donald Trump has maintained a controversial presence on Twitter.

It has been a source of joy and celebration for his fans, and a source of ire for his opponents and critics.

His supporters love seeing him hit back at the liberal media and Democrats who have long infuriated Republicans.

People on the left despise his Twitter feed, because he’s bold, brash, and very … Trumpish. They — and never-Trumpers on the right — hate everything about him, and his feed represents all of that.

Many others on the right criticize what they see as boorish behavior, lamenting that, though they like many of his policies and his willingness to stand up to the media, his tweets drive them away.

Regardless of political stances, though, everyone can agree that his tweets can often stand in the way of achieving his policy goals and any hopes for curbing gridlock and fighting in D.C.

So does he ever regret his tweets?

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy asked him that very question, and the president admitted that, indeed, he “often” wishes he hadn’t tweeted or re-tweeted messages.

What did he say?

In part two of a three-part interview with Portnoy posted Friday, the pair got into a discussion about Twitter and the president’s social media habits.

Portnoy started by asking, “Do you love doing Twitter?”

To which Trump replied, unsurprisingly, “There are times when I love it. Too much sometimes, right?”

However, the president said he wasn’t sure he would ever use it again once he’s out of office. But he’s thankful for having had the tool to fight against “fake news.”

“It certainly was good,” he said of the @realDonaldTrump account. “Look, we have fake news. You don’t know about that. We have fake news out there—”

“I very much know about that. That exists in my world as well,” Portnoy interjected.

“We have a voice. We have a very big voice,” the president continued. “When you have the kind of numbers that we have, you’re able to get the word out, and an honest word, and it’s important. So it’s been very important for me.”

And then Trump made the admission that likely surprised many people.

“Do you ever tweet out and wake up and go, ‘Oh man, I wish I didn’t send that one out’?” Portnoy asked.

“Often,” Trump admitted. “Too often.”

Then he reflected on the wisdom of letting cooler heads prevail and maybe not shooting off every missive that comes to your mind.

“You know, it used to be in the old days before this, you’d write a letter, and you’d say, ‘This letter’s really big,'” the president mused. “You’d put it in your desk and then you’d go back tomorrow and you’d say, ‘Oh, I’m glad I didn’t send it.’

“But we don’t do that with Twitter,” Trump noted. “We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls — ‘Did you really say this?'”

The president, who has been repeatedly ripped for sharing controversial images, GIFs, and videos on Twitter, then noted, “You know what I find? It’s not the tweets, it’s the re-tweets that get you in trouble.”

Portnoy agreed, noting that more than once Trump has been nailed for his re-tweets.

“You’ve been caught with re-tweeting people. People will be like, ‘Oh, he just re-tweeted this crazy person,'” Portnoy said.

President Trump admitted, “You see something that looks good, and you don’t investigate it,” adding, “I have found, almost always, it’s the re-tweets that get you in trouble.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

