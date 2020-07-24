https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/wall-street-journal-vows-not-cave-cancel-culture/

(BREITBART) The editors of the Wall Street Journal have promised to defend free speech in their opinion section after some 280 staff members complained of the conservative tone of the paper’s editorial pages.

In a “Note to Readers” late Thursday, the Journal’s editorial board assured subscribers that the paper will not “wilt under cancel-culture pressure” brought to bear by progressives, underscoring its dissimilarity to the New York Times, which famously caved to just such pressure after publishing an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

