Earlier this week, Muriel Bowser, the Democrat mayor of Washington, D.C., issued a “universal” face mask order for the city. Anyone caught ignoring the order can be fined up to $1,000.

Except, of course, lawmakers, judges and federal employees, who are conveniently exempt from the order.

“The enforcement provisions of this Order shall not be applied to persons in the judicial or legislative branches of the District government while those persons are on duty; and shall not apply to any employees of the federal government while they are on duty.”

The order expires October 9, 2020, “or until the date to which the state of emergency is extended, whichever is later.”

On Wednesday, the day the order was issued, Mayor Bowser sent an investigator to a Trump fundraiser at Trump International Hotel to determine if Trump violated local masking regulations. No violations were found. Since the President of the United States is a federal employee and “always” on duty, he is exempt from the order.

The wearing of masks has become a highly politicized issue, something tells me exempting the very people lecturing the country about wearing masks from being penalized for not wearing them will only contribute to this.

