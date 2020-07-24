https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/washington-post-nicholas-sandmann-defamation/2020/07/24/id/978882

Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann received a birthday gift from The Washington Post, a settlement in his $250 million defamation lawsuit against the newspaper.

Fox News reports that the newspaper settled the lawsuit it was facing over its coverage of a confrontation the Kentucky teenager had with a Native American elder that went viral. The incident portrayed Sandmann as the aggressor.

Sandmann announced his win on Twitter. The details of the settlement were not announced.

“On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do,” Sandmann wrote.

Sandmann already has settled with CNN.

The teen warned his fight isn’t over. He sent a heads up to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey via the social media platform.

“We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn’t over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don’t hold your breath @jack,” Sandmann tweeted.

Sandmann’s attorney, Lin Wood, also shared the news on Twitter.

“For our present to @N1ckSandmann to celebrate his 18th Birthday, @ToddMcMurtry & I gave Nicholas the gift of justice from . . . THE WASHINGTON POST #FightBack.”

A Washington Post spokesperson told Fox News, “We are pleased that we have been able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of the remaining claims in this lawsuit.”

Last spring, Sandmann’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against CNN for its botched coverage of the incident. The teen was asking for $800 million in damages from CNN, NBC and the Post.

His attorney previously told Fox News that as many as 13 defendants would be named in lawsuits.

The incident involved a video clip that showed Sandmann wearing a “MAGA” hat. The videos made it seem that Sandmann and his classmates were threatening and mocking Nathan Phillips.

Media outlets suggested the encounter was racially charged. But other footage showed a different group of Black Hebrew Israelites had provoked the confrontation.

