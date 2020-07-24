https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/washington-post-settles-nicholas-sandmann-defamation-lawsuit-covington-catholic-high-school-controversy/

(FOX NEWS) The Washington Post is the latest news organization to settle a defamation lawsuit launched by Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann over its botched coverage of a viral confrontation with a Native American elder that had portrayed the Kentucky teen as the aggressor.

Sandmann announced the victory on Twitter.

“On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do,” Sandmann wrote on Friday.

