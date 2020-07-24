https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/father-daughter-viciously-beaten-bodega-attack-bill-de-blasios-manhattan/

As New York Mayor Bill de Blasio seemingly spends all his time and effort protecting his precious Black Lives Matter mural, violent crime is skyrocketing in the city.

On July 7, a violent mob ambushed a father and daughter in a Washington Heights bodega.

Victor Martinez Medina, 40, and his 22-year-old daughter were attacked by at least eight people who pelted them with beer bottles as they attacked.

The New York Daily News reports that the attack “left Medina with four loose teeth, black and blue gums and no memory of anything until he awoke inside Harlem Hospital.”

Video shows father & daughter viciously beaten in Manhattan bodega attack, suspects sought by NYPD pic.twitter.com/1pmfDMk6Xp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 24, 2020

“The truth is it all happened very fast,” the Mexican immigrant told the Daily News on Friday. “I just started to feel punches all over. They just grabbed me … everything is fuzzy. (My wife) says I was thrown on the floor, and I don’t even remember that. I just remember them coming and starting to punch and kick me.”

“But after that, I don’t remember anything.”

A witness told the Daily News that the daughter “was yelling ‘They killed my dad!‘”

“I was in shock. I thought they had killed him. He was covered in blood. There was broken glass everywhere. Oh Lord, Holy Spirit, I was worried they were going to come back,” he explained.

The New York Police Department has released photos of the attackers in hopes that the public can help identify them.

The police have already identified three assailants as Devonte Phillips, 21, Tyquan Dupont, 22, and Tyrone Lawrence, 26.

None of them have been arrested yet.

