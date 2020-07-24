http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iIZezdDCKs8/

President Donald Trump on Friday will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun, a former Olympian, record-breaking runner, and a Congressman for the state of Kansas.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the United States.

The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. EST.

The great Jim Ryun will be honored this morning at the White House with the presentation of The Presidential Medal of Freedom. Congratulations to Jim and the entire Ryun family. 11:00 A.M. @foxandfriends @FoxNews @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020

