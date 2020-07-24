https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/phony-fauci-blasted-taking-off-mask-ballpark-terrible-first-pitch/

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch on Thursday at the Nationals ballpark in Washington, D.C., then got to hang out in the stands, so special is he.

But the immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force — who has been telling Americans to wear a mask after he told Americans not to wear a mask — apparently doesn’t know how to wear a mask.

Here’s a snap of the doc sitting in the stands with a few people — with his mask down.

He’s not only got his mask down, but he’s shoulder to shoulder with TWO people.

“When he thinks the cameras are off, Fauci makes a mockery of his “social distancing” recommendations and proceeds to brush off his own advocacy,” wrote Jordan Schachtel.

When he thinks the cameras are off, Fauci makes a mockery of his “social distancing” recommendations and proceeds to brush off his own mask advocacy. “Do as I say, not as I do”

h/t @Ronald_Spitzer pic.twitter.com/zeBHLjlZST — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 24, 2020

“Looks like Dr. Fauci forget to actually use his face mask while watching the Kaepernickers playing baseball,” wrote radio host Mark Levin. “I’m sure the media will question him about it. After all, as he says, we’re in this together and everyone needs to obey the the science.”

Looks like Dr. Fauci forget to actually use his face mask while watching the Kaepernickers playing baseball. I’m sure the media will question him about it. After all, as he says, we’re in this together and everyone needs to obey the the science. H/T WTOPhttps://t.co/placCoe2E9 pic.twitter.com/uC9ZwZF2Lj — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 24, 2020

Others ripped Fauci for getting to stay after his first pitch and watch the game while everyone else was barred from entering the ballpark — partly on Fauci’s recommendations.

“Really, we’re supposed to believe a guy who doesn’t even wear his mask properly? How come #Fauci gets to attend a @MLB game while the rest of us have to watch our favorite teams on TV? I’m so sick of the elite members of society getting privilege over the general public,” wrote one Twitterer.

Really, we’re supposed to believe a guy who doesn’t even wear his mask properly? How come #Fauci gets to attend a @MLB game while the rest of us have to watch our favorite teams on TV? I’m so sick of the elite members of society getting privilege over the general public. 😷🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9cQPi2DE62 — Kelly Schultz (@kellyschultz) July 24, 2020

“So he wore a mask to throw out a pitch, when no one was closer than 60 feet. Removes his face diaper when chatting with someone sitting beside him. What a phony,” wrote another.

So he wore a mask to throw out a pitch, when no one was closer than 60 feet. Removes his face diaper when chatting with someone sitting beside him. What a phony. #Fauci pic.twitter.com/IaYebV2rfJ — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) July 24, 2020

Fauci’s first pitch also drew a lot of funny posts on social media. Many made jokes that the pitch was socially distancing from home plate and that by throwing the ball far away from the catcher Fauci was making sure nobody caught anything.

Anthony Fauci, First Pitch Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/QxszDQJDuu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2020

“Babylon Bee had a great headline: “CNN Calls Dr. Fauci’s Wild Pitch ‘100% Accurate, Completely On Target’.”

CNN is reporting that the ceremonial first pitch to open up the 2020 season at Nationals Park, which was thrown wildly off the mark by none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci, was 100% accurate, completely on target, and a “real strike.” “It’s time to play ball!” announced CNN’s Don Lemon. “Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has always been right, while a certain sitting U.S. President has always been wrong and off target his entire presidency, threw a real strike to start the 2020 Major League Baseball season today.”

