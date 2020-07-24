https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/world-health-organization-chief-mike-pompeo-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus/2020/07/24/id/978835

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is blasting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments that he was bought by China as “untrue and unacceptable.”

Pompeo made the allegation during a private meeting on Tuesday with British members of Parliament in London, according to multiple reports.

Pompeo said he viewed U.S. intelligence showing Tedros was “bought by the Chinese government” in a deal to secure the head job.

But Tedros pushed back at Pompeo’s claim on Thursday, according to CNN.

Asked to comment on Pompeo’s remarks, Tedros said that “the comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation, for that matter.

“Our sole focus and the focus of the international . . .the entire organization is on saving lives.”

And he added: “WHO won’t be distracted by these comments and we don’t want the international community also to be distracted.”

