Despite the expanding spread of coronavirus in the United States and around the world, the disease is still “controllable,” even in countries that are “really overwhelmed,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s lead expert on COVID-19, said Friday.

“Right now, the virus is controlling us in many parts of the world,” Van Kerkhove said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “We are seeing worrying trends in many parts of the world … much of the Americas right now are in the thick of it.”

But still, there are some “signs of hope” and many countries have been able to bring the virus under control, Van Kerkhove said.

“This virus is controllable with the steps that are outlined with this whole comprehensive approach that we’ve been talking about since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Van Kerkhove. “There is an element of hope … even countries that are overwhelmed right now, they can and will turn this around.”

But what works consistently in all areas, whether high or low income, urban or rural, is a comprehensive approach that includes identification, isolation, contact tracing, and making sure that there is an “all-of-government approach” taken. In addition, the advice all along has been for distancing, cleaning hands, wearing a mask, being vigilant and alert, and “really being kind,” Van Kerkhove said.

Meanwhile, when it comes to returning to school, the WHO is still learning about the effects of the virus on children, and there are some questions about the infection capabilities of younger children versus older ones.

In addition, schools are part of a community, said Van Kerkhove.

“If there’s transmission happening in communities, it can happen in schools,” she said. “You can’t think of them as an isolated facility.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its death toll projection to 175,000 deaths in the United States by Aug. 15.

