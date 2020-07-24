https://www.westernjournal.com/wsj-responds-outraged-staffers-pages-wont-wilt-cancel-culture-pressure/

The Wall Street Journal editorial board told readers on Thursday that “these pages won’t wilt under cancel-culture pressure” after a letter signed by hundreds of staff members criticized the paper’s Op-Ed section.

“It was probably inevitable that the wave of progressive cancel culture would arrive at the Journal, as it has at nearly every other cultural, business, academic and journalistic institution,” the Journal editorial board wrote.

“But we are not the New York Times. Most Journal reporters attempt to cover the news fairly and down the middle, and our opinion pages offer an alternative to the uniform progressive views that dominate nearly all of today’s media.”

The letter had called for better distinction between the news and opinion sections and was worried about “the Opinion section’s accuracy and transparency,” the Journal reported Tuesday.

The letter further said minority staff members took issue with a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed called “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism” and that the article “selectively presented facts and drew an erroneous conclusion from the underlying data,” the Journal reported.

“Opinion’s lack of fact-checking and transparency, and its apparent disregard for evidence, undermine our readers’ trust and our ability to gain credibility with sources,” the letter said.

The editorial board’s response stated the opinions section will continue to feature writers “who speak their minds within the tradition of vigorous, reasoned discourse.”

“And these columns will continue to promote the principles of free people and free markets, which are more important than ever in what is a culture of growing progressive conformity and intolerance.”

The Wall Street Journal did not respond immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

