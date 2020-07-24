https://www.theblaze.com/news/young-children-portland-f-the-police

Small children were given signs that read “f*** the police” and encouraged to repeat the vulgar anti-police phrase on camera during protests in Portland, the Daily Wire reported.

The young children were marching with adults in the anti-police protests that have taken place in Portland, Oregon, for nearly two months. The adults told the kids to say “f*** the police,” and provided positive reinforcement when they did.

An Axios-Ipsos poll from June 2 showed that far fewer African Americans (36%) trust local law enforcement to look out for their best interests and the interests of their families than white Americans (77%) Hispanic Americans (62%) and all Americans (69%).

That perception can and is being passed on to younger generations, which could result in even worse relations between police and the black community in the years to come.

The extended anti-police protests in Portland are different from some of the other large-scale protests that have occurred around the country in that Portland is overwhelmingly populated by whites. Census data reports that 77.1% of Portland residents are white.

Federal agents have been in the city attempting to establish peace, but have so far been unsuccessful and found themselves in violent clashes with protesters. USA Today reported:

Federal law enforcement agents clashed repeatedly with protesters early Friday morning, pushing through the streets to disperse crowds approaching the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in a running battle of tear gas, fireworks and pepper spray, the surreal atmosphere exacerbated by multiple people playing the “Imperial Death March” from “Star Wars” on portable speakers.

Fae Preston, a 21-year-old white protester, said some of the unrest is being caused by “bored white kids,” but that a majority of the demonstrators are sincerely seeking change.

“There’s not a lot of things people like us can do,” Preston told USA Today. “We can vote, but does that really make a difference when the system is so stacked against us? Government’s purpose is to serve the people. This is showing they are not serving us.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, in an attempt to serve the people, joined a protest on Wednesday night, was among those tear-gassed by federal agents attempting to disperse the rowdy crowds, and was then harassed and chased inside by protesters who were cursing and throwing objects at him.

“He wanted to be among the people so he went into the crowd and they knocked the hell out of him. That was the end of him,” President Donald Trump said of Wheeler’s experience, USA Today reported.

