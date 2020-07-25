http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Oc1kB7_9icA/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan slammed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler by saying that the mayor is telling federal agents and officers to stop acting under their statutory authority and to “watch the criminals burn the seat of American justice to the ground.” Morgan also stated that the mayor, “instead of telling the criminals to go home,” is telling “the federal agents doing their job, protecting Americans to go home.”

Morgan said that the claim that it is the federal agents and officers who are inflaming the situation and creating violence is “preposterous” and it is “unbelievable.”

He continued, “So, the mayor in Portland is saying, federal agents and officers, you go home. Stop doing your statutory authority, and watch the criminals burn the seat of American justice to the ground. That’s what [we will] see. So, instead of telling the criminals to go home, he tells the federal agents doing their job, protecting Americans to go home. It’s outrageous. It’s ridiculous. And it’s dangerous.”

Morgan also stated that Wheeler and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) of “putting politics over public safety.”

