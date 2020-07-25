https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-armed-not-fking-around-coalition-holds-rally-memphis-member-gets-shot-members-start-fking-around/

Members of all-black and armed Not F**king Around Coalition (NFAC) met up in Memphis this weekend. NFAC is holding an armed rally for Breonna Taylor.

The rally was supposed to start at noon.
But then someone got shot accidentally.

TRENDING: SATURDAY: Antifa Cells Announce Day Of Retribution Across US After Feds Quell Riots In Portland

So the cops were called in to help.

Michelle said it best.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...