Members of all-black and armed Not F**king Around Coalition (NFAC) met up in Memphis this weekend. NFAC is holding an armed rally for Breonna Taylor.

The #NFAC has touched down in Louisville, KY…. they want to talk about why #BreonnaTalyor killers are still free✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cW3Z70g8Qf — 💕Fluffy_N_Funn💕 (@PrettyKYKitty85) July 25, 2020

The rally was supposed to start at noon.

But then someone got shot accidentally.

So the cops were called in to help.

A ‘JUSTICE FOR #BREONNATAYLOR ARMED #MARCH IS PLANNED BY BLACK #NFAC #MILITIAGROUP#LOUISVILLE, KY — The Black NFAC militia group has a planned march in Louisville on Saturday to seek justice for Breonna Taylor, over 6,000 armed members to be present. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/fz1W1PoMiA — @DirectDailyNewz (@DirectNewz) July 22, 2020

Michelle said it best.

So apparently members of the all-black “Not F*cking Around Coalition” militia were well, f*cking around, and accidentally shot each other… https://t.co/CYuzaYBxYw — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 25, 2020

