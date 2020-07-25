https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/america-hating-wnba-players-ny-liberty-seattle-storm-walk-off-court-protest-national-anthem-played-video/

As if we needed another reason to not watch professional women’s basketball…
Players from the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm walked off the court today when the National Anthem was playing.

They wanted to make SURE the audience understood that they hate their country.

Another professional sports league that hates America.
*Click*

Media is already lying about the incident.

