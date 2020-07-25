https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/america-hating-wnba-players-ny-liberty-seattle-storm-walk-off-court-protest-national-anthem-played-video/

As if we needed another reason to not watch professional women’s basketball…

Players from the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm walked off the court today when the National Anthem was playing.

They wanted to make SURE the audience understood that they hate their country.

As the national anthem was played, the @nyliberty and @seattlestorm walked off the floor as part of the social justice initiative. pic.twitter.com/VihH5X3Yzh — ESPN (@espn) July 25, 2020

TRENDING: SATURDAY: Antifa Cells Announce Day Of Retribution Across US After Feds Quell Riots In Portland

Another professional sports league that hates America.

*Click*

“Social justice initiative” // Overpaid, disrespectful, America-hating crybabies. Let’s start calling it what it is. https://t.co/3fap28S0un — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 25, 2020

Media is already lying about the incident.

This headline is designed to imply that these opposing militia groups exchanged gunfire. This is agitprop. The reality is that a member of the Black Nationist militia group accidentally shot fellow members. https://t.co/boT3fdKiLk — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) July 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

